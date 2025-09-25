3-home compound in Little Compton sells for $1.89M

LITTLE COMPTON – A three-home compound with 2.9 acres of land recently sold for $1.89 million, making this the highest sale on record in the town’s historic village of Adamsville, according to Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, citing records kept by the Rhode Island Statewide Multiple Listing Service.

The 51-53 Old Harbor Road property has a total of eight bedrooms and five bathrooms, along with 5,307 square feet of living space, according to Mott & Chace, which represented both sides of this transaction.

Located just steps from the Westport River, the three homes were built in 1770, 1820 and 2007, along with a 15-by-30-foot heated pool, a one-car garage, mature trees and historic stone walls, according to Mott & Chace.

The 2007 Scandinavian-inspired home features 2,157 square feet of living space, with high ceilings, exposed beams, oversized windows and a galley kitchen with Caesarstone counters and custom glass cabinetry, the real estate firm said. The primary suite on the first floor offers dual baths and closets, while the second level includes a sunny studio, vaulted ceilings and a large bedroom, with a built-in bunk and full bathroom.

- Advertisement -

The 1770 home contains a large living room with a hearth fireplace, a family room, an office and a full bathroom on the first level, Mott & Chace said. Upstairs, the primary bedroom features exposed beams and skylights, along with two additional bedrooms.

The 1820 home has three bedrooms, including one on the first level, and two more on the second level.

The estate was most recently valued by Little Compton assessors in 2023 as being worth $1.3 million, according to the town’s online property tax evaluation database.

The sellers in this transaction were represented by Mott & Chace sales associate Cherry Arnold, and the buyers were represented by Mott & Chace sales associate Liz Kinnane.

According to the warranty deed, a public record of the sale, the estate was sold by Karla Ayers and Corey Windham, of Little Compton, and Ryder Windham, of Providence. The property was purchased by Martha O’Connor, of Wellesley, Mass., according to the warranty deed.

Marc Larocque is a PBN contributor. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @Marc_La_Rock.