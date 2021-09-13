3 Lifespan hospitals recognized for stroke, diabetes care

PROVIDENCE – Three Lifespan Corp. hospitals have earned national recognition for stroke and type 2 diabetes care.

Rhode Island Hospital, The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital have all received the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.

The facilities earned the awards by meeting standards for the diagnosis and treatment of stroke.

Additionally, Rhode Island Hospital received a Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Advanced Therapy designation. The award is presented to hospitals that comply with measures created to reduce the time between a stroke patient’s arrival and treatment with a clot-buster drug.

“This continuing recognition is a testament to the hard work of our staff who are part of a highly skilled, specialized team trained to provide rapid assessment and treatment for the acute stroke patient,” said Jo-Ann Sarafin, stroke program manager for Rhode Island Hospital.

The Miriam Hospital received the Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite award, another recognition based on meeting measures between patient arrival time and treatment.

“It takes a team to be able to achieve these awards and it’s due to the efforts of everyone across the hospital – nurses, doctors, rehabilitation specialists and more,” said Karen Schaefer, stroke program manager for The Miriam and Newport hospitals.

All three hospitals also earned the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award for 12 consecutive months of more than 90% compliance with a specially developed diabetes cardiovascular composite score.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.