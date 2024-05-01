3 local musicians receive $90K total from R.I. Foundation for various initiatives

PROVIDENCE – Three local music composers will receive a total of $90,000 from the Rhode Island Foundation what the nonprofit considers to be among the largest no-strings-attached grants available in the U.S. that are available to musicians.
The foundation announced Wednesday that Anthony “AM.” Andrade Jr., Enongo Ahou Lumumba-Kasongo and Kristina Warren, all from Rhode Island’s capital city, will each receive $30,000 from the foundation’s Robert and Margaret MacColl Johnson Fellowship Fund. The grants are meant to help music composers focus on the creative process, personal and professional development, expand their work and explore new musical directions, the foundation says.
Foundation spokesperson Chris Barnett told Providence Business News that the recipients were chosen by an out-of-state panel of professional composers and musicians – which the foundation engaged because of their professional expertise – out of a pool of 33 applicants. He also said most other similar grants offered to musicians in other states range between $500 to around $25,000, with the foundation’s program exceeding that.
According to the foundation, Andrade, one of five directors and founders of Providence-based dance company and performance lab The Haus of Glitter, will use the funds to finish recording, sound engineering and share its premiere visual album titled “The Historical Fantasy of Esek Hopkins,” which will accompany the organization’s dance opera.
Lumumba-Kasongo, Brown University’s David S. Josephson assistant professor of music, will use her newly obtained grant to expand her collaborative possibilities and enable her to develop new methods for sharing her future work, including her next music album, the foundation says. That includes building an online platform offering her more creative freedom than what Spotify and Apple Music offers, the foundation says.
The foundation says Warren, who composes and performs electroacoustic music, will use her grant to record a new album that combines analog and digital electronics with acoustic instruments such as piano and concertina. She also plans to invest in more touring gear and studio equipment with her new grant so she can tour around New England more, the foundation says.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.