3-property package sells for $1.4M on East Side of Providence

PROVIDENCE – Three homes in the Hope neighborhood of Providence have been sold as a package, for a combined $1.4 million.

The sale, announced by Mott & Chace Sotheby’s International Realty, involved homes adjacent to the Ladd Observatory.

The three homes had been owned by one family for more than 60 years. They included 9 Phillips St., 21 Observatory Ave. and 12 Observatory Ave.

Over the decades, the structures had served both as an investment and as family housing.

The seller was represented by the Blackstone Team of Mott & Chace Sotheby’s. The buyer was represented by Shamila Ahmed of Steele Realty Consultants LLC.

