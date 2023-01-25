3 R.I. chefs nominated for 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island chefs were nominated Wednesday for the 2023 James Beard Foundation Awards, also known as the “Oscars Of The Food World.”

Robert Andreozzi of Pizza Marvin in Providence, Milena Pagán of Little Sister in Providence and Sherry Pocknett of Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown were among 20 semifinalists nominated for Best Chef: Northeast.

Andreozzi opened Pizza Marvin at 469 Wickendon St. in Providence with business partner Jesse Hedberg in December 2020. The eatery is an old-style pizza parlor with a menu that features modern food and cocktails.

Pagán opened Little Sister of Providence at 737a Hope St. with her husband, Darcy Coleman. Her restaurant features breakfast pastries, brunch and lunch during the day and a multicourse tasting menu in the evenings by invitation only inspired by the tropical comfort foods of their native Puerto Rico.

Sherry Pocknett, a Wampanoag chef/owner, has been serving authentic Native American cuisine at 4349 South County Trail in Charlestown since 2021. The menu has been celebrated for its creative presentation and promotion of local Native American food traditions.

All three chefs are first-time nominees. The five finalists in each of the 23 categories will be announced March 29, with the winners set to be announced June 5 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.