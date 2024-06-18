Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced shortly.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island corporations – Bally’s Corp., Textron Inc. and Hasbro Inc. – were among U.S. World & News Report’s 300 best companies to work for. The report ranked public companies in the Russell 3000 index by region in the U.S. Each needed to have a minimum of 75 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews between

Report lists 3 R.I. corporations among best companies to work for

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island corporations – Bally’s Corp., Textron Inc. and Hasbro Inc. – were among U.S. World & News Report’s 300 best companies to work for.

The report ranked public companies in the Russell 3000 index by region in the U.S. Each needed to have a minimum of 75 U.S.-based Glassdoor reviews between 2020 and 2023 to be eligible.

Each company was scored on a 1-through-5 scale across six metrics: quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance and flexibility, job and company stability, psychological comfort, belongingness and esteem and career opportunities and professional development.

Data used included Revelio Labs, Quodd, Good Jobs First, company websites, forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, court records and other government filings and employee disclosures on platforms such as Glassdoor and LinkedIn.

Bally’s scored 5 in quality of pay, 4 for work/life balance, 2 for stability, 2 for comfort, 3 for belongingness and 5 for professional development.

Hasbro, which also was honored for Best in Consumer Products and Services, scored 5 for quality of pay, 5 for work/life balance, 3 for stability, 3 for comfort, 3 for belongingness, 2 and for professional development.

Textron Inc., which also earned Best in Transportation honors, scored 4 for quality of pay, 3 for work/life balance, 3 for stability, 3 for comfort, 3 for belongingness and 3 for professional development.

The full report can be found here

Bally's, Hasbro and Textron were among those highlighted in the Northeast.