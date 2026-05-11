3 R.I. Hospitals earn ‘A’ grade in spring 2026 Leapfrog ratings

PROVIDENCE – Three out of nine Rhode Island hospitals received an “A” grade in The Leapfrog Group’s Spring 2026 Hospital Safety Grade State Rankings.

The national nonprofit gave “A” grades to Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital, both in Providence and operated by Brown University Health, and Yale New Haven Health’s Westerly Hospital.

Last fall, four Ocean State hospitals received top marks.

Brown Health’s Newport Hospital, which was awarded an “A” designation in the fall, this spring dropped to a “B” designation. Care New England Health System’s Kent County Memorial Hospital, located in Warwick, also earned a “B,” up a grade from last fall’s “C” ranking.

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Leapfrog also gave Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket and South County Hospital in South Kingstown a “C” grade, with Landmark dropping from a “B” grade. The California-based Prime Healthcare Foundation owns Landmark, while South County Hospital is independent.

Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center, recently acquired by Georgia-based nonprofit The Centurion Foundation after years of economic turbulence, were not assigned a score. Leapfrog did not provide 2026 grades to hospitals that didn’t participate in the organization’s 2024 or 2025 surveys.

No Rhode Island hospitals received an “F” grade.

In Massachusetts, another Brown Health-owned facility, Saint Anne’s Hospital in Fall River, also received an “A.”

Saint Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford, owned by Southcoast Health, earned a “B.”

Morton Hospital, a Brown Health hospital in Taunton, received a “C,” as did Southcoast Health’s Charlton Memorial Hospital in Fall River.

Leapfrog grades participating hospitals on 30 metrics focused on patient safety and transparency. The organization updates scores twice per year.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.