3 R.I. hospitals earn ‘A’ safety grade, 4 others get ‘C’ from Leapfrog Group

PROVIDENCE – Three hospitals in Rhode Island have earned an “A” grade, while four others received a “C” from a national watchdog organization that releases hospital safety ratings twice a year.

Kent County Memorial Hospital, Landmark Medical Center and South County Hospital all received an “A” from the Leapfrog Group, which analyzes hospitals’ safety systems and uses data on errors, accidents, injuries and infections to issue grades in the spring and fall.

Newport Hospital and The Miriam Hospital, both operated by Lifespan Corp., Rhode Island’s largest health care system, earned a “B,” while Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Roger Williams Medical Center, Westerly Hospital and Lifespan’s Rhode Island Hospital all received a “C.”

According to Leapfrog, Our Lady of Fatima and Roger Williams Medical Center, both operated by CharterCARE Health Partners, and Westerly Hospital, an affiliate of Yale New Haven Health, declined to respond to its survey to collect data.

Rhode Island Hospital’s lowest marks mainly reflected infection rates. The facility showed some achievement in its urinary tract infection and infections in colon surgery patients, and considerable achievement in blood, C. difficile and MRSA infection rates.

The hospital, which also houses Hasbro Children’s Hospital, received a low mark in pediatric care, with parent and children experiences showing limited achievement.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.