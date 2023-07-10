3 R.I. lighthouses to be transferred to state for historic preservation

PROVIDENCE – The National Park Service has agreed to turn over three historic Rhode Island lighthouses to the state and local groups for their historic preservation, according to U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I.

The National Park Service has agreed to turn over the Beavertail Lighthouse in Jamestown to the R.I. Department of Environmental Management; the Sandy Point Lighthouse in Prudence Island to the Prudence Conservancy and the Watch Hill Lighthouse in Westerly to the Watch Hill Lighthouse Keepers Association, Reed said in a Sunday news release.

The next step is for the U.S. General Services Administration to officially accept the recommendations from the National Park Service

“These lighthouses are part of Rhode Island’s history and continue to serve as local landmarks, boosting tourism and preserving public spaces with breathtaking views. Transferring ownership to local care and ensuring the preservation of these sites is a win for the community. It ensures public access and will keep the lighthouses standing as symbolic beacons for future generations,” Reed said. “Rhode Islanders are beaming with delight because this means DEM and responsible nonprofits will keep watch over these landmarks and ensure they continue to remain a strong, enduring symbol of Rhode Island’s maritime heritage.”

The agreements were reached after a multiyear process that included action by a variety of federal agencies and entities, such as the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the U.S. Department of Interior, and the National Park Service.

In some cases, the Coast Guard will continue operating the lights and fog horns as active navigation aids. But going forward, the day-to-day operations of the three Rhode Island lighthouses will be turned over to their new owners.

In May 2023, GSA issued a notice of availability, making available for free transfer the Warwick Neck Lighthouse in Warwick, and five other historic lighthouses: Nobska Lighthouse in Falmouth,; Plymouth/Gurnet Lighthouse in Plymouth, Mass.; Little Mark Island and Monument in Harpswell, Maine; Lynde Point Lighthouse, Old Saybrook, Conn; and Erie Harbor North Pier Lighthouse in Erie, Penn.