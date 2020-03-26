3 R.I. nonprofits receive $125K from Tufts Health Plan Foundation

PROVIDENCE – Three Rhode Island-based nonprofits are receiving $125,000 from the Tufts Health Plan Foundation to help the organizations address needs and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foundation recently announced it would provide $1 million to organizations assisting older and vulnerable people during the health crisis. The funds are offered to organizations helping with access to food, transportation, medical supplies and other services.

Both the United Way of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Community Food Bank each received $50,000 from Tufts Health Plan Foundation, while Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island received $25,000. Eighteen other organizations across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Connecticut received funding from the foundation in grants ranging from $5,000 to $50,000.

“These organizations are working on the front lines to meet critical needs and are well-positioned to respond to emerging priorities,” Tufts Health Plan CEO and President Thomas Croswell said in a statement. “Our communities depend on them, now more than ever.”

- Advertisement -

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.