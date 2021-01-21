3 sites in I-195 Redevelopment District under active construction

PROVIDENCE – Three parcels in the I-195 Redevelopment District are under active construction in January, the I-195 Redevelopment District Commission was told last week.

The district, which covers the lands formerly covered by the Interstate 195 highway, has seen increased interest from developers in the last several years.

Caroline Skuncik, the executive director of the commission, provided commission members with a development update:

The Aloft Hotel, on a portion of parcels 22 and 25, has been made weather-tight and construction will continue through the winter months. Construction crews are installing brick and granite on the exterior.

Parcel 6 in the Fox Point neighborhood of the East Side, is in the site-work phase. The excavation for the mixed-use building began in December and will continue for some time, as the property will include an underground parking garage for residential tenants.

Parcel 28, another mixed-use building, is under construction in the Jewelry District. Contractors are installing footings for the building’s foundation.

Parcel 9 is under contract to the Pennrose team, and the developer will return to the commission in March to discuss a concept plan for the development.

Public art has been installed in the park overlooking the Providence River, near the pedestrian bridge. It will be located in that site for the next six months.

