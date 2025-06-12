3-story brick home built in 1860 near Brown University sells for $2.3M

PROVIDENCE – A three-story, brick Italianate-style home near Brown University that was once owned by the co-founder of Fruit of the Loom recently sold for $2.3 million, according to Compass Inc., which represented both sides of the transaction.

The 97 Angell St. home contains at least six apartments, with 13 bedrooms and seven full bathrooms, according to city property records.

Built in 1860, the boxy residential property includes 6,950 square feet of living space, according to property records.

Citing Buildings of New England, a website focusing on architecture and historic buildings, Compass stated that the property was originally the home of Matthew Watson and his son, Robert Watson.

The mansion was then purchased in the latter half of the 19th century by Robert Brayton Knight, co-founder of the American clothing manufacturer Fruit of the Loom. The underwear company dates back to 1851 in Rhode Island, when Knight and his brother Benjamin Brayton Knight established it first as the B.B. and R. Knight Corp., following their acquisition of the Pontiac Mills in Warwick. The Fruit of the Loom brand name didn’t come about until 1856.

The property, which comes with a wooden deck and a shed, was most recently valued by Providence assessors in fiscal year 2024 as being worth $1.77 million, according to the city’s online property tax evaluation database. The property’s 0.21 acres of land was valued to be worth $369,000.

According to the trustees’ deed, a public record of the sale, the home was sold by Colin Bishop and Brian Bishop, as trustees of the Living Trust Agreement of Betsy Lee Bishop.

Kira Greene, founding agent of Compass Providence, represented both sides of the transaction.

The College Hill property was purchased by Lofty Ambitions LLC, a limited liability company based in Providence. Owned by Jill Sutton, the company is focused on the renovation and transformation of historic properties.

