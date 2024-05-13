Proposed apartment tower in Providence gains 1st approval

Updated at 7:20 p.m. on May 13.

By
-
A RENDERING OF THE proposed 30-story apartment building featuring 216 residential units and 248 parking spaces next to the Hilton Providence. / COURTESY ZDS ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR
A RENDERING OF THE proposed 30-story apartment building featuring 216 residential units and 248 parking spaces next to the Hilton Providence. / COURTESY ZDS ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR

PROVIDENCE – A proposal for a 30-story apartment tower next to the Hilton Providence along Interstate 95 cleared a crucial hurdle by earning preliminary plan approval from the Downtown Design Review Committee Monday. The proposal from PRI I LP, the Hilton Providence property owner, would demolish an existing parking structure and what’s called a “function room”

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display

2 COMMENTS