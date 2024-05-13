Proposed apartment tower in Providence gains 1st approval

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – A proposal for a 30-story apartment tower next to the Hilton Providence along Interstate 95 cleared a crucial hurdle by earning preliminary plan approval from the Downtown Design Review Committee Monday. The proposal from PRI I LP, the Hilton Providence property owner, would demolish an existing parking structure and what’s called a “function room”

PROVIDENCE – A proposal for a 30-story apartment tower next to the Hilton Providence along Interstate 95 cleared a crucial hurdle by earning preliminary plan approval from the Downtown Design Review Committee Monday.

The proposal from PRI I LP, the Hilton Providence property owner, would demolish an existing parking structure and what’s called a “function room” attached to the hotel at Atwells Avenue and Broadway to make way for the tower that would include 216 residential units along with six floors of parking holding 248 spots.

The building plans submitted by PRI I call for 18 studio apartments, 116 one-bed units, 76 two-bed units

and

six three-bed units. The proposal says the building height will be 300 feet above Atwells Avenue and 326 feet above the dead-end street that runs between the hotel and the Amica Mutual Pavilion. By comparison, the Superman building is 428 feet.

While presenting the plans to the commission on Monday, a representative for the property owner said all the units are currently proposed at market rate but added that there may be requirements to add affordable units in the future. They also noted constructing apartments on the site would help connect downtown and Federal Hill.

Along with preliminary plan approval, the committee granted PRI I a development incentive because the building height exceeds 300 feet and six waivers, including one that would allow the demolition of the parking structure and the hotel’s function room.

PRI I has ties to the Rhode Island-based real estate giant Procaccianti Cos., which is behind many prominent properties, such as Renaissance Providence Hotel, the Hilton Garden Inn Providence, the new Neon Marketplaces, and countless properties nationwide. The company at one time owned what is now the Omni Providence and developed The Residences Providence, the 31-story residential tower next to the Omni Providence.

The proposed tower would be called TPG Tower – an apparent reference to The Procaccianti Group. The firm says on its website that it has owned, operated, developed

and

financed tens of billions of dollars in real estate assets.

It was not immediately clear how much the development would cost or how long construction would take. Representatives for the developer declined to provide more details on the project Monday, noting it is still in its early planning stages.

Now developers will continue fine-tuning the design and final plans will need to get approval from the Planning Department staff. The developers will also need to get an air-rights easement from the City Council because part of the building juts out over Aborn Street. It was not immediately clear when the plans would be presented again.

The proposal comes as PRI I is in the midst of a legal battle with the city over the valuation of the Hilton Providence and the parking structure next door. The company is suing Providence to have its $27.8M valuation of its property reduced in tax years 2020-2022. A 2023 tax appeal by PRI I was also recently rejected by the city, potentially setting the stage for yet another lawsuit.

Michael T. Eskey, attorney for PRI I, previously told PBN that the company’s appraiser says the property was worth around $18.2 million in the 2020 tax year, $13.4 million in the 2021 tax year

and

$14.4 million in the 2022 tax year.

Eskey had said the city’s assessments were excessive because the hotel, like many in the hospitality industry, had taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at

Castellani@PBN.com

.

Updated to reflect the votes of the Downtown Design Review Committee, and also provides new details about the project throughout.