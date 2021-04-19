300th same-day surgery performed at University Orthopedics center

EAST PROVIDENCE – University Orthopedics marked a milestone this month at its East Bay Surgery Center, where 300 successful same-day total joint replacement surgeries have been completed since the first one was performed at the facility in late 2019.

Patients who undergo joint replacement surgery at the center typically go home the same day to recover. Physical therapists, nurses and other staff provide post-surgery services at patients’ homes.

“Study after study shows patients recover better in the comfort of their own home,” said Dr. Thomas Barrett of University Orthopedics. “The integrated approach we take at University Orthopedics and the East Bay Surgery Center provides patients the best of all worlds – offering the highest quality and safest care possible, allowing for rapid rehabilitation and recovery.”

The East Bay Surgery Center opened in 2019, offering concierge-style care for patients with joint issues, said Dr. Edward Akelman, president of University Orthopedics.

Reaching 300 surgeries “is a true testament to our talented staff of medical professionals, from the surgeons and nurses at the center to the certified nursing assistants and therapists who continue the care when patients return home,” Akelman said.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.

Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.