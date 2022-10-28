Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.
31 communities facing the cannabis question: Allow sales or not?
The way the state law legalizing recreational cannabis is written, it’s easier for cities and towns to allow the sale of marijuana in their communities than it is to keep it out. The only way a municipality can prohibit sales within its borders is by asking voters to reject cannabis sales through a referendum on…