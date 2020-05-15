34 behavioral health nonprofits receive $3.7M from R.I. Foundation

PROVIDENCE – Approximately $3.7 million in grants were issued to 34 nonprofit behavioral health organizations by the Rhode Island Foundation through its COVID-19 Behavioral Health Fund, the foundation announced Friday.

The foundation said it created the fund by partnering with the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner with more than $5 million in funding from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Tufts Health Plan and UnitedHealthCare of New England. The funds were awarded to organizations that serve communities disproportionately impacted by behavioral health issues and underserved by behavioral health supports; support operating expenses; and programs meeting specific local needs related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Grants ranged from $7,400 to $250,000.

In a statement, Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said the health and economic impacts the pandemic created “significant behavioral challenges” for many individuals.

- Advertisement -

“We hope that these grants can help provide support to address the increases in depression, isolation, suicide and substance abuse that we are seeing during these critical times,” Steinberg said.

The organizations that received funding are:

Access to Recovery

Amos House

Butler Hospital

CareLink Inc.

Children’s Friend

CODAC Behavioral Health

Community Care Alliance

Comprehensive Community Action Program

East Bay Community Action Program

Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital

Galilee Mission Inc.

Harmony Hill School

Horizon Healthcare Partners

Mental Health Association of Rhode Island

NAFI Rhode Island

NAMI Rhode Island

Newport Mental Health

Rhode Island CISM Team

Rhode Island Council on Problem Gambling

Seven Hills Rhode Island

Sojourner House

South County Healthcare System Endowment

Mary’s Home for Children

The Herren Project

The Providence Center

The Samaritans Inc.

Thrive Behavioral Health

Thundermist Health Center

Tides Family Services

Tri-County Community Action Agency

WellOnePrimary Medical and Dental Care

Another round of grants is expected to be announced this summer, the foundation said.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.