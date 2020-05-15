34 behavioral health nonprofits receive $3.7M from R.I. Foundation

PROVIDENCE – Approximately $3.7 million in grants were issued to 34 nonprofit behavioral health organizations by the Rhode Island Foundation through its COVID-19 Behavioral Health Fund, the foundation announced Friday.
The foundation said it created the fund by partnering with the R.I. Office of the Health Insurance Commissioner with more than $5 million in funding from Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Tufts Health Plan and UnitedHealthCare of New England. The funds were awarded to organizations that serve communities disproportionately impacted by behavioral health issues and underserved by behavioral health supports; support operating expenses; and programs meeting specific local needs related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Grants ranged from $7,400 to $250,000.
In a statement, Rhode Island Foundation CEO and President Neil D. Steinberg said the health and economic impacts the pandemic created “significant behavioral challenges” for many individuals.
“We hope that these grants can help provide support to address the increases in depression, isolation, suicide and substance abuse that we are seeing during these critical times,” Steinberg said.
The organizations that received funding are:
- Access to Recovery
- Amos House
- Butler Hospital
- CareLink Inc.
- Children’s Friend
- CODAC Behavioral Health
- Community Care Alliance
- Comprehensive Community Action Program
- East Bay Community Action Program
- Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital
- Galilee Mission Inc.
- Harmony Hill School
- Horizon Healthcare Partners
- Mental Health Association of Rhode Island
- NAFI Rhode Island
- NAMI Rhode Island
- Newport Mental Health
- Rhode Island CISM Team
- Rhode Island Council on Problem Gambling
- Seven Hills Rhode Island
- Sojourner House
- South County Healthcare System Endowment
- Mary’s Home for Children
- The Herren Project
- The Providence Center
- The Samaritans Inc.
- Thrive Behavioral Health
- Thundermist Health Center
- Tides Family Services
- Tri-County Community Action Agency
- WellOnePrimary Medical and Dental Care
Another round of grants is expected to be announced this summer, the foundation said.
