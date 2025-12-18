355-unit Providence riverfront development receives preliminary approval

PROVIDENCE – The City Plan Commission this week granted preliminary approval to a 355-residential unit proposed at 27 East River St.
The 88-foot tall development, presented by Dustin Dezube and Kevin Diamond of Providence Architecture and Building Co., would include an three-floor enclosed garage with 281 parking spaces and overlook the Seekonk River from one of the few remaining open, developable waterfront parcels in the city.
Commissioners unanimously granted the preliminary approval on Dec. 16.
The proposed development is situated in the city's W-2 Mixed-Use Waterfront District, which municipal zoning ordinances set aside for developments that promote "a balance of residential and commercial and enhances and creates public access to the waterfront."
Currently, the 87,784 square-foot parcel consists of a densely wooded lot located between the Waterman Grille and Henderson Bridge.
In summer 2024
, Dezube and Diamond proposed the development as an approximately 275-unit building. Later that year, the City Plan Commission granted conditional approval and requested a 48% reduction in the originally proposed number of parking spaces.
In addition to parking adjustments, the developers plan to establish a 24/7 concierge serve to manage traffic.
The development will also include 48 bicycle storage spaces, 38 of which will be for long-term storage; Zipcars; and electric vehicle charging stations.
Dezube and Diamond said that the project meets Coastal Resource Management Council requirements showing "no significant negative environmental impacts."
Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.