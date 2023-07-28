$3M in DEM funding available in Local Open Space matching grants

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Environmental Management on Friday announced that $3 million in matching grants are available to help communities and local organizations protect open space.

Individual awards through the agency’s Local Open Space Grant Program could be as much as $400,000 and will help preserve land that offers significant natural, ecological or agricultural value by direct purchase or conservation easement. Projects that connect or expand existing protected lands will be prioritized. Funding is available to cover some costs associated with appraisal, title and survey services, in addition to the grant funding.

The grant round will officially begin on Aug. 1 and will end Oct. 27. Funding for the grant program will be provided by voter-approved green bonds in 2018 and 2022.

“The state is helping preserve Rhode Island’s natural resources for future generations,” Gov. Daniel J. McKee said. “Increasing the public’s access to the outdoors by preserving precious open space benefits the residents of our communities and helps Rhode Island become a more resilient place.”

Electronic applications are encouraged and should be forwarded to the DEM’s Division of Planning & Development at dem.projects@dem.ri.gov by 4 p.m. on Oct 27. Proposals and supporting materials may also be mailed to the attention of DEM, Division of Planning & Development, 235 Promenade St., Providence, R.I. 02908.