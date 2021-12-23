$3M Providence home sale is city’s largest real estate deal in 2 years

PROVIDENCE – A three-story brick home built in 1982 recently sold for $3.05 million in the city’s largest residential real estate sale in more than two years, according to Residential Properties Ltd., which represented the buyer and seller.

The 4,158-square-foot home is located at 91 Prospect St. on the East Side of Providence, in the College Hill neighborhood.

The custom home, designed by Austrian American architect Friedrich St. Florian, includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, high ceilings, a fireplace, and a sunroom with French doors. Outside, there’s a backyard patio, a cobblestone driveway and a three-car garage, along with another one-car garage.

While the majority of the building is the first two floors, a small third floor structure in the center of the building serves as “a secluded hideaway home office with a wet bar and serene treetop views,” according to Residential Properties.

When it was last assessed in 2021, the city of Providence valued the home at $1.93 million, according to public records. The property underwent “top-to-bottom” renovations in 2014.

The property was sold by Arthur Randolph Greene Jr. and Leslee Greene to Sarah Latham, according to public records.

