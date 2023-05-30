$4.2M single-family home sale in Portsmouth is town’s largest of 2023

PORTSMOUTH – A single-family home built in 2006 recently sold for $4.2 million, the highest transaction in the town this year, Hogan Associates | Christie’s International Real Estate announced Tuesday.

The 9,300-square-foot residence at 52 Carnegie Abbey Lane sits on a 0.67-acre lot and includes a saltwater pool that measures 40 feet by 20 feet. The chef’s kitchen, which overlooks the pool and manicured backyard, features Borghini marble floors, custom cabinets, an oversized island and Brazilian quartz counters. Each of the home’s six bedrooms has a spa-like bathroom and walk-in closet.

The property also includes a theater, gym, game room and pool house.

“This spectacular property is a resort within a resort,” said Matt Hadfield, broker and co-owner of Hogan Associates | Christie’s International Real Estate, which represented the sellers. “The exceptional design and construction along with the added benefit of the Aquidneck Club helped push the sale price over asking. The buyers will have a lot of fun in this property for years to come.”

The home and lot were most recently valued at $2 million in 2022.

According to property records, the condominium was sold by Alec and Ana Tesa.

Patricia Orsi of William Raveis Real Estate represented the buyer, whose name was not disclosed.

Representatives from the Portsmouth Town Assessor’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.