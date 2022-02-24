4 finalists selected for development of Innovation District Park pavilion

PROVIDENCE – The I-195 Redevelopment District Commission recently announced that it has selected four firms as finalists to provide architecture and engineering services in the development of a $4 million, 4,000-square-foot food and beverage pavilion in the Innovation District Park in downtown Providence.

The commission put out a request for proposals last year for the project, which is expected to include year-round space for at least one restaurant. The district interviewed applicants in early February.

The four finalists include the Providence-based 3SIX0 Architecture; Mathison|Mathison Architects, of Grand Rapids, Mich.; Architecture Research Office, of New York City; and Boston-based Studio Luz Architects with Studio Cooke John. The commission said it will likely select one of the four firms in March to go forward with the project.

In addition to a restaurant, the pavilion will include public bathrooms and a small support space for park operations, according to the commission. The anticipated pavilion site is located on the west side of the Providence River next to the Michael S. Van Leesten Memorial Bridge.

“The pavilion is intended to activate the park year-round, serve as an amenity for park users and the surrounding community, and support the Innovation District’s economic development goals,” according to a statement from the commission.

After selecting one of the four finalists to design the project, outreach for candidates and the selection of a restaurant vendor will take place throughout the spring and summer.

The pavilion project is expected to break ground at the end of 2022, and the plan is for the facility to open in the summer of 2023.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.