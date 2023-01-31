4 lead-contaminated properties reach cleanup agreements with state for $700K

PROVIDENCE – The owners of four lead-contaminated properties located in the city and Burrillville have reached removal agreements with the state for a total of $700,000, Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced Tuesday.

“Instances of lead poisoning in children throughout Rhode Island are absolutely preventable, and in these cases, are the consequence of landlords violating clear public safety laws,” Neronha said. “This happens far too often in Rhode Island, and so our office remains committed to taking action and holding accountable landlords who have been advised that a child has been lead poisoned in one of their units and yet refuse to do anything about it.”

The four properties involved in the settlement are 36 Henrietta St., Providence; 51 Wealth Ave., Providence; 49-51 Foster St., Burrillville; and 93 Ayrault St., Providence.

The owner of the Henrietta Street property will pay $60,000 for the remediation and abatement of lead hazards throughout the property, including a child’s bedroom, as well as stairways and exterior soil plus pay a $55,000 penalty to the state.

The owner of Wealth Ave. agreed to lead remediation throughout the property where state officials said multiple children were lead poisoned over the past 10 years and will pay a $60,000 penalty to the state.

In a pre-lawsuit settlement, the owner of the $400,000 duplex on Foster Street, Freddie Mac, will donate the property to NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley with a deed restriction that it be used as affordable housing for 99 years. Freddie Mac will also pay $60,000 to the Office of the Attorney General to continue lead remediation and abatement efforts.

In another pre-lawsuit settlement, owner of the Ayrault Street property will pay an $800,000 penalty to the state. The new owner will perform full remediation of lead hazards on the site.

“Safe and healthy housing is a key environmental determinant of health,” said R.I. interim Director of Health Dr. Utpala Bandy. “Lead screenings, referrals for case management, and the identification of lead hazards in homes are all part of a comprehensive approach to minimizing or eliminating lead exposures for children.”