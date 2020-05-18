4 R.I. hospitals get ‘A’ grade, 3 earn ‘C’ from national watchdog group

PROVIDENCE – Four Rhode Island hospitals have received “A” grades in The Leapfrog Group’s Hospital Safety Grade spring ratings.

Leapfrog, a national nonprofit, monitors quality and safety at health care organizations, and its Hospital Safety Grade initiative rates hospitals on patient safety.

The Miriam Hospital, Landmark Medical Center and Newport and South County hospitals all received an “A” grade, while Kent County Memorial, Rhode Island and Westerly hospitals were given a “C” grade.

In Fall River, Saint Anne’s Hospital got an “A” and Charlton Memorial Hospital received a “B.” Morton Hospital in Taunton was also rated a “B,” along with St. Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford.

Leapfrog’s safety grades are updated every six months.

This month’s ratings mark the ninth time that The Miriam has achieved an “A” status, according to Lifespan Corp., the hospital’s parent company.

“It’s affirmation that when patients put their lives in our hands, we are consistently succeeding at caring for them as safely as possible,” said Arthur J. Sampson, president of The Miriam Hospital. “This wouldn’t be possible without the dedication of our entire team of employees, from physicians and nurses to facilities and housekeeping. Thanks to all of you for your hard work and professionalism, especially during the unprecedented challenges of the coronavirus pandemic.”

Medical errors and patient injuries are among the 28 measures used by Leapfrog to assign grades to more than 2,600 hospitals nationwide.

Results are available to the public at hospitalsafetygrade.org.