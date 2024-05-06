4 R.I. hospitals earn an ‘A’ safety grade from The Leapfrog Group

Both Rhode Island Hospital and Westerly Hospital earned a “B” this spring. Kent Hospital, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital and Roger Williams Medical Center all also earned a “C.”

“Patient safety is a top priority for our team at Newport Hospital, it’s a matter we consider daily hospital wide. Receiving this top safety grade is a direct reflection of the commitment and care this team makes each day to ensure zero harm to patients. I couldn’t be prouder of our entire staff, from the front-line staff to our medical staff, and the leadership team who made this possible” said Crista Durand, president of Newport Hospital.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital rating based on hospital prevention of medical errors and harm to patients, according to a news release. The grading system is peer-reviewed and free to the public and grades are updated twice each year in the fall and spring.

“It is an honor to receive an ‘A’ Spring Safety Grade from the Leapfrog Group. The team at The Miriam Hospital truly embodies Lifespan’s mission of delivering health with care. Their passion and dedication are only surpassed by their commitment to excellence and patient safety,” said Maria Ducharme, president of The Miriam Hospital.

Leapfrog is a national nonprofit that serves as a watchdog organization and assigns general hospitals across the country a grade of “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F.” The grades are granted based on more than 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries, infections and systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“Everyone who works at The Miriam and Newport Hospitals should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, CEO and president of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank The Miriam Hospital and Newport Hospital, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

The Rhode Island hospitals to earn an “A” this spring were Landmark Medical Center in Woonsocket and South County Hospital as well as Lifespan’s Newport Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.

PROVIDENCE – Four Rhode Island hospitals, including two run by Lifespan Corp., recently earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.