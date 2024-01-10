401 Tech Bridge names Brine as center director, Larsen as operations manager

MIDDLETOWN – Erik Brine, former director of defense sector research and development initiatives and operations at the University of Rhode Island, has been appointed center director of 401 Tech Bridge, the organization announced in late December.

Brine has 20 years of experience in military operational leadership, policy development, budget oversight, project management, policy development and foreign affairs analysis, according to 401 Tech Bridge.

Brine is also a sitting town councilor in Jamestown.

In a statement, Brine said he is “excited to take on this challenge at a critical time for 401 Tech Bridge and Rhode Island as we seek to invest in our role as ecosystem connector and collaborator, catalyzing technology commercialization.

“Simultaneously, I’m looking forward to leveraging my experience in both foreign relations and innovation as we will continue to expand our programs around the region and around the world in Australia, Canada and the UK,” he continued.

Brine succeeds former center Director Christian Cowan, who now serves as executive director of 401 Tech Bridge through its parent organization, the University of Rhode Island Research Foundation.

In the same announcement, the technology development and startup service named Linda Larsen, who previously served as 401 Tech Bridge’s partnerships manager, as its new operations manager. Larsen is also chair of the R.I. Department of Education’s Career and Technical Education board of trustees.

“Having been deeply involved in advancing our mission as Partnerships Manager, I am eager to leverage my experience and passion to oversee the operations of the center and contribute to the growth of our program offerings,” Larsen said in a statement.

