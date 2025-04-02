401Gives Day surpasses $4.01M fundraising goal

401GIVES DAY on Wednesday has surpassed its $4.01 million fundraising goal for local nonprofits, a new record for the annual online fundraising initiative.

PROVIDENCE – The long-awaited goal that United Way of Rhode Island Inc. set in 2023 for its largest single-day nonprofit fundraising initiative was finally achieved at around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, with plenty of time to spare. 401Gives Day on Wednesday morning surpassed its $4.01 million fundraising goal for this year’s 36-hour online fundraising event

