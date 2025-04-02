401Gives Day surpasses $4.01M fundraising goal

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDENCE – The long-awaited goal that United Way of Rhode Island Inc. set in 2023 for its largest single-day nonprofit fundraising initiative was finally achieved at around 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday, with plenty of time to spare. 401Gives Day on Wednesday morning surpassed its $4.01 million fundraising goal for this year’s 36-hour online fundraising event

401Gives Day on Wednesday morning surpassed its $4.01 million fundraising goal for this year’s 36-hour online fundraising event supporting local organizations. Additionally, new records for participating donors and gifts given were also set well before day’s end.

Michael Cerio, spokesperson for the United Way of Rhode Island Inc., confirmed Wednesday to Providence Business News that last year’s $3.86 million record, when 401Gives Day was held over 36 hours for the first time, was officially broken as of 10:30 a.m. At that time on Wednesday, the mark was $3.93 million.

Now, the fundraising goal – based on 401Gives Day’s namesake that notes Rhode Island’s area code – was finally met. And, more money will likely come in before 401Gives Day ends at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“We’ve surpassed our goal and are still raising the bar,” United Way CEO and President Cortney Nicolato said in a statement. “Rhode Islanders have come out in full force to support their local nonprofits and to get behind the causes that are important to them. We go into every 401Gives with extreme optimism, and right now we’re seeing a level of giving that’s simply incredible. I can’t wait to see where we finish later today.”

The initiative has raised at least $3 million for four consecutive years and every 401Gives Day has exceeded the previous year’s fundraising total dating back to its inaugural year in 2020. Additionally, 17,027 individual donors contributed to 640 total nonprofits, both also new records for 401Gives Day – operated by the United Way’s Alliance for Nonprofit Impact – as of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Cerio also told PBN that in terms of fundraising pace, this year’s 401Gives Day was about $1.13 million ahead as of 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday from where it was at that same time last year.

Three organizations thus far have received at least $100,000 in donations during 401Gives Day. East Providence-based Foster Forward, which has been a consistent leader during the annual initiative, has raised $334,969 from 349 donors as of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, exceeding last year’s total by more than $100,000.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center in Newport has raised $150,869 so far from 218 donors. Smithfield-based Audubon Society of Rhode Island has brought in $103,603 from 208 donors. Ninety-one organizations have raised at least $10,000 so far during 401Gives Day.

Those looking to still contribute to their favorite causes can do so through 401Gives Day’s website.

(UPDATED throughout to note 401Gives Day surpassed $4.01 million in funds raised this year.)