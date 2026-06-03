5 New England CPA societies merging to form regional organization on July 1

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THE RHODE ISLAND Society of CPAs will join those of Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire to form the New England Society of CPAs starting July 1.

CUMBERLAND – The CPA societies of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have approved a merger to form the New England Society of CPAs, effective July 1. The new regional organization will replace the five existing state societies, which together are expected to bring 14,500 members to the merged entity. Existing staff in

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