5 New England CPA societies merging to form regional organization on July 1

CUMBERLAND – The CPA societies of Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island and Vermont have approved a merger to form the New England Society of CPAs, effective July 1. The new regional organization will replace the five existing state societies, which together are expected to bring 14,500 members to the merged entity. Existing staff in all five states will be retained, according to the news release. Officials said the consolidation is intended to expand advocacy, professional development and resources for accounting and finance professionals across the region, while preserving state-level engagement and representation. "We look forward to our future as the New England Society of CPAs and to the opportunities that will result from bringing together five strong organizations with a shared mission," said Dawn Arpin, state director of the Rhode Island Society of Certified Public Accountants. "Through a strategically developed framework, the new organization will preserve members’ local relationships and state advocacy, while strengthening its collective voice and growing its investment in the future of the profession in Rhode Island and throughout the region." State-specific committees, local leadership and member communities will continue operating in each state under the merged structure, according to the organization. “The formation of the New England Society of CPAs brings together the best of what each state society has to offer,” saidDoryanne Hamel, board chair of the Rhode Island Society of CPAs. Leaders also cited efforts to expand the CPA pipeline as a driver of the merger, noting that pooling resources across the region would increase outreach to students and prospective accountants. Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor at Providence Business News. He can be reached at mudambi@pbn.com.