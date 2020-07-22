5 R.I. hospitals receive $71.3M for COVID-19 costs

PROVIDENCE – A combined $71.3 million of Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funds has been disbursed to five Rhode Island hospitals, the state’s Democratic congressional delegation announced on Wednesday.

The funds, overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, will be used to offset costs of caring for coronavirus patients. Funding for this round of disbursements was based on a formula for hospitals with over 161 COVID-19 admissions between Jan. 1 and June 10, or that experienced a disproportionate intensity of COVID-19 admissions, exceeding the average ratio of COVID admissions per bed, the delegation said.

“This investment for Rhode Island hospitals will help, but it’s clear that more will need to be done,” Rep. David N. Cicilline said in a statement. “Rhode Islanders have done an excellent job flattening the curve. We need to be prepared and help our hospitals be equipped for what comes next. I will continue fighting to ensure we get the resources we need.”

The five recipients in Rhode Island are:

Rhode Island Hospital: $25.4 million

Miriam Hospital: $24 million

Our Lady of Fatima Hospital: $8.4 million

Roger Williams Medical Center: $8 million

Landmark Medical Center: $5.6 million