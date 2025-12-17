5 Salve Regina students selected for Siemens Financial Leadership Development Program

NEWPORT – Five students from Salve Regina University have been selected for the Siemens Financial Leadership Development Program, procuring internships at Siemens for next summer.

The global technology company offered this opportunity to only 25 undergraduate students nationwide this year, giving the small catholic school an outsized presence.

While Salve was one of the smallest institutions represented at the event, which saw students from many of the nation’s largest public and private universities, it had the largest “Super Day” presence from a single school. Following the competition, the five Salve students were selected for the internship program. They are Ben Wakefield, Djeana Timas, Anna Grace Hjerpe, Gabe Victoria and Ashtyn Bringardner.

From the thousands who applied, Siemens selected 40 students to attend “Super Day,” an event including interviews and a case study competition at its U.S. hub in Atlanta.

“We’re grateful for our collaboration with Salve. The coordination allows Siemens to connect with their top students to join our exceptional incoming internship class,” said Zulieme Lacsamana, recruitment manager for the Siemens Financial Leadership Development Program. “We look forward to continuing the collaboration and seeing their students make strong contributions to business objectives as interns this summer.”

Upon completing the internship, high-performing interns who are seniors will have the opportunity to interview for a full-time position in the Financial Leadership Development Program rotational program, where they can opt to pursue a career at Siemens. Last year, three Salve students completed internships, and all have been offered full-time roles at the company.

“We are incredibly proud of – but by no means surprised by – our students’ success,” said Salve President Kelli J. Armstrong. “Their hard work in the business program, our faculty’s dedication to preparing them individually, and the support and kindness that they all provide to each other is part of what enables Salve students to shine among the nation’s best as they step into their careers.”

Veer Mudambi is the special projects editor of the Providence Business News. He can be reached at Mudambi@PBN.com.