$500K bound for R.I. to help contain coronavirus, millions more likely

PROVIDENCE – An initial $500,000 grant is on its way to Rhode Island from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help fund the state’s efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The state is in line for a minimum of another $4.9 million if an $8.3 billion emergency aid package is passed by Congress. The vote is expected to take place as early as Thursday.

The money comes as Rhode Island health officials announce that results are pending from coronavirus tests done on seven people, and about 200 people are in self-quarantine after having had direct contact with someone who has the coronavirus.

Eleven tests have come back negative, according to the R.I. Department of Health, which is administering tests and processing them in the state health laboratory in Providence.

Funding headed for Rhode Island is to be used for monitoring travelers, managing data, lab equipment and supplies, infection control and extra staffing, according to a news release from Rhode Island’s congressional delegation.

“This bipartisan bill is a critical down payment that includes needed investments in vaccine development, support for state and local governments, and other measures to help stop the outbreak,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “Congress needs to work together to get it quickly passed, signed into law and get the resources in place where they are most needed.”

One Rhode Island resident, a man in his 40s, has been confirmed positive by the CDC for COVID-19.

A teenage girl is considered a “presumptive positive” for the virus because the CDC has not confirmed the status.

Both people traveled to Italy last month as part of a trip organized by Saint Raphael Academy in Pawtucket. Another trip participant, a woman in her 20s who lives in Massachusetts, received a presumptive positive result for COVID-19 from the Mass. Department of Public Health.

A Rhode Island woman in her 30s who was also along on the trip developed respiratory symptoms after returning home but tested negative for the coronavirus.

More testing kits and protective equipment are expected as a result of the federal funding, said Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I.

“The supplemental aid package will give prevention efforts a significant boost,” he added.

Earlier this week, state health officials said the state has hundreds of tests but did not provide a specific number.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN staff writer. She can be reached at Graham@PBN.com.