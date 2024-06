Get Recognized for Growth and Innovation

Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced shortly.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

NEWPORT- The 53rd Newport Bermuda Race kicks off Friday with rolling starts of the 165 boats racing southward to the Bermuda finish line set to begin at 2 p.m. For the first time in the race’s 118-year history, participating boats will begin their routes from inside Narragansett Bay. Race organizers this year shifted the start

NEWPORT- The 53

rd

Newport Bermuda Race kicks off Friday with rolling starts of the 165 boats racing southward to the Bermuda finish line set to begin at 2 p.m.

For the first time in the race’s 118-year history, participating boats will begin their routes from inside Narragansett Bay.

Race organizers this year shifted the start of the race to just off of Fort Adams State Park, giving spectators a better view.

Spokesperson Kate Somers on Friday said the organization is expecting 2,000 attendees at the Fort Adam State Park racing village.

Festivities began around noon with a watch-party event free and open to the public, which featured live music, food and drinks and a meet and greet with Cole Brauer, the first woman to sail around the world single-handedly.

Race Committee Chairman Andrew Kallfelz said for years the event has been a staple in offshore racing “and a bucket list item for many sailors.”

While economic projections for the 2024 event were unavailable, total spending for the Bermuda stop in 2018 was almost $14 million from participants and organizations alone, according to Discover Newport.

Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong said Friday it is “anyone’s race.”

The city’s Harbormaster staff are coordinating with state and federal officials to manage water safety while racers are in Newport.

“This year’s race has a diverse fleet with boats large and small, professional and amateur sailors, all reflecting the race’s Corinthian spirit,” he said.

Founded in 1906, the race spans 636-miles, and is the oldest regularly scheduled ocean race.

Spectators can stream the race live on YouTube starting at 2 p.m.

Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at