Thank you to all the organizations who enrolled. Winners will be announced at the end of April.

Register now for PBN's newest summit discussing opportunities in the Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

CRANSTON – Six Adult Correctional Institutions staff members at the John J. Moran Medium Security Facility were injured Sunday when an inmate assaulted two corrections officers after refusing to return to his cell, said J.R. Ventura, chief of information and public relations for the R.I. Department of Corrections. In a statement provided to Providence Business

CRANSTON – Six Adult Correctional Institutions staff members at the John J. Moran Medium Security Facility were injured Sunday when an inmate assaulted two corrections officers after refusing to return to his cell, said J.R. Ventura, c

hief of information and public relations for the R.I. Department of Corrections.

In a statement provided to Providence Business News Monday,

Ventura said the six staff members were hurt when they slipped on the floor after the two officers used oleoresin capsicum spray to control the situation, which created a slick surface when some of the spray residue landed on the floor.

“This incident is under investigation to ensure proper policy and procedures were followed,” Ventura said.

Names of the injured staff members were not released, though Ventura said “they were treated and are expected to make a full recovery.”

The Rhode Island Brotherhood of Correctional Officers told WLNE-TV ABC 6 that Sunday's incident occurred when inmates were complaining about issues with tablets that had been given to them while in segregation.