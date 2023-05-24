6 R.I. art and culture agencies share $1.34M in federal funding

PROVIDENCE – Six Rhode Island art and culture agencies were awarded more than $1.34 million Wednesday from the National Endowment of the Arts.

The awards, which included a $934,100 grant to the R.I. State Council on the Arts, will support arts programs, services and activities associated with carrying out the agency’s NEA-approved strategic plan.

“The National Endowment for the Arts is pleased to support a wide range of projects, demonstrating the many ways the arts enrich our lives and contribute to healthy and thriving communities,” said NEA Chairman Maria Rosario Jackson. “These organizations play an important role in advancing the creative vitality of our nation and helping to ensure that all people can benefit from arts, culture, and design.”

The other recipients are:

AS220 : Providence, $40,000, for multidisciplinary arts education programming and creative workforce development for youth.

: Providence, $40,000, for multidisciplinary arts education programming and creative workforce development for youth. Community MusicWorks : Providence, $70,000, to fund free music education and performance programs for children and youth from historically marginalized communities.

: Providence, $70,000, to fund free music education and performance programs for children and youth from historically marginalized communities. FirstWorks : Providence, $60,000, to support a series of multidisciplinary arts commissions, presentations, residencies and related engagement activities.

: Providence, $60,000, to support a series of multidisciplinary arts commissions, presentations, residencies and related engagement activities. Rhode Island Arts Foundation at Newport: $20,000, to support artist fees and venue costs for Newport Classical’s annual summer festival.

$20,000, to support artist fees and venue costs for Newport Classical’s annual summer festival. What Cheer Writers Club: Providence, $10,000, to offer free podcast training and recording for Rhode Island-based artists.