6 R.I. chefs nominated for 2024 James Beard Foundation Awards

Peter Carvelli of Foglia in Bristol, Subat Dilmurat of Jahunger in Providence, Maria Meza of Dolores in Providence, Andy Teixeira of Newport Vineyards in Middletown and Basil Yu of Yagi Noodles in Newport are among 14 semifinalists nominated for Best Chef: Northeast.

The four finalists in each of 22 categories will be announced April 3, with the winners set to be announced June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Best new restaurant: Tuxpan Taqueria in Central Falls

Most outstanding restaurant: Bywater in Warren

Outstanding hospitality: Giusto in Newport

Outstanding bar: Courtland Club in Providence.

Sky Haneul Kim of Gift Horse in Providence is also among 16 semifinalists in the Emerging Chef category.The James Beard Awards are among the nation's most prestigious culinary honors. The awards fete those who are creating exceptional food, food media content and better food systems, while demonstrating a commitment to racial and gender equity, community, sustainability and a culture where all can thrive. "We are thrilled for the return of the James Beard Awards – recognizing the outstandingly talented leaders making their mark on American food," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "As we've heard time and again from honorees, receiving this recognition has the potential to be truly transformative – and so, the awards remain a vital platform for supporting and elevating the independent restaurant industry." Last year, Sherry Pocknett of Sly Fox Den Too in Charlestown won the 2023 James Beard Foundation Award for Best Chef: Northeast. Other Rhode Island establishments nominated include: