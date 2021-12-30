$600,000 deal marks largest multifamily home sale in Oak Hill

PAWTUCKET – A residential property at 8 Progress St. in Pawtucket recently sold for $600,000, making it the largest-ever multifamily home sale in the Oak Hill area of the city, according to Residential Properties Ltd., the real estate firm that represented the sellers.

Originally constructed in 1930, with a brick veneer and vinyl siding, the two-and-a-half-story home recently underwent renovations, according to Residential Properties.

“This is the highest multifamily sale in Oak Hill ever recorded by MLS,” according to a statement from Residential Properties, citing Rhode Island’s real estate State-Wide Multiple Listing Service database.

The first-floor unit includes a double-parlor living room and dining room, three bedrooms and a full bath, along with an eat-in kitchen and an in-unit laundry room. The second-floor unit also includes a double-parlor living room and dining room, as well as three bedrooms, a renovated kitchen and an updated full bath.

- Advertisement -

The 3,292-square-foot home also includes a finished lower-level recreation room, with a half-bathroom.

“The home’s two units have been well maintained and updated and the property includes a tranquil backyard with a private rear patio area,” Residential Properties said in its announcement of the sale.

The multifamily home was sold by James Gadol to Elizabeth Entwistle and Anne Marie Amaral, according to public records. The property was last appraised by the city of Pawtucket at $513,300 earlier this year.

Marc Larocque is a PBN staff writer. Contact him at Larocque@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter @LaRockPBN.