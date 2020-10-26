$60K grant to support The Providence Center’s fight against opioid crisis

PROVIDENCE – The Providence Center’s Anchor Recovery Community Center is in line for a grant from the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts.

Funding of up to $62,989 will go to Anchor for its Peer Services in Substance Use Recovery Housing program. The initiative aims to help at-risk Rhode Islanders as opioid use and overdoses continue to increase amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are thrilled to be awarded this grant from FORE, which will help Anchor expand its peer support services to those living in recovery housing,” said Holly Fitting, vice president of addiction, recovery and residential services at The Providence Center. “During this pandemic, people are even more in need of support and Anchor Recovery is committed to providing these much needed services.”

Isolation, disruptions in treatment and possible job losses related to the COVID-19 health crisis have made weathering the pandemic particularly difficult for people with substance use disorder, according to The Providence Center.

In response, Anchor has launched virtual recovery groups and individual recovery coaching in an effort to continue to reach those in need.

The Providence Center is one of 10 organizations to be awarded grants from the Foundation for Opioid Response Efforts, a national nonprofit.

“Evidence shows that drug overdoses, which reached a record high of more than 70,000 cases last year, continue to surge this year due to disruptions in face-to-face interventions and treatments, job losses, anxiety and social isolation magnified by COVID-19,” said Dr. Andrea Barthwell, chair of FORE’s board of directors.

Elizabeth Graham is a PBN contributing writer.