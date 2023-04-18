62-unit apartment building proposed in Fox Point neighborhood

PROVIDENCE – Local developers are proposing to build a five-story, mixed-use building with residential and commercial space in the Fox Point neighborhood.

The building, located at 269 Wickenden St. on the corner of Wickenden St. and Brook St., would house 62 residential units, three commercial spaces and a cellar for internal parking. Developers are planning to demolish two existing buildings and reconfigure two lots for the proposed development.

The applicant, Fox Point Capital LLC, affiliated with Providence Realty Advisors LLC, are presenting the plan and seeking master plan approval at the Providence City Plan Commission meeting Tuesday. They are also asking for a for a design waiver plus a dimensional adjustment for height, as the project has a proposed height of 65 feet and five stories, which exceeds the 50-feet, four-story limit of the zone.

Located in a C-2 zone, the building will be mainly accessible from Wickenden St., designed as the front yard. The cellar, which will include one commercial space and an internal parking lot with 20 spaces, can be accessed from Brook St.

The first floor will include the other two commercial spaces, a residential lobby and four one-bedroom apartments. Sixteen apartments will be located on the second floor; the third and fourth will each have 15 units; and the fifth and last floor will include 12 units.

In total, residential space will make up approximately 35,427 square feet, while the commercial space will be 5,343 square feet.

