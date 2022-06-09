69 organizations recognized as PBN’s Best Places to Work in festive atmosphere

WARWICK – A health insurer, a loan services provider, a financial advisory firm and a information technology services company were recognized in a festive atmosphere on Wednesday as the best of the best among 69 honorees in Providence Business News’ 2022 Best Places to Work Awards program.

The 17th annual awards program was held in person for the first time since 2019 at the Crowne Plaza Providence-Warwick. Approximately 650 people attended Wednesday’s event, many of whom were dressed in festive attire.

Honorees were judged based on progressive human resources policies and information on employee satisfaction from surveys compiled by Best Companies Group. Each company and organization were announced by rank in four categories based on employee count – Small, Midsize, Large and Enterprise.

The No. 1 companies in each of the four categories are:

Enterprise (500 or more employees) – Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island

Large Companies (150-499 employees) – Embrace Home Loans Inc.

Midsize Companies (50-149 employees) – Edward D. Jones & Co. LP

Small Companies (15-49 employees) – Brave River Solutions Inc.

Both Blue Cross and Edward Jones are repeat winners in the enterprise and midsize categories, respectively. Edward Jones, Embrace and Hinckley Allen & Snyder LLP have been recognized all 17 years that the Best Places to Work program has been held.

RIKB Design Build, South County Smiles, The Town Dock, Shawmut Design and Construction, Dominion Diagnostics LLC and The Washington Trust Co. were all awarded for their spirit shown at the event, and received gifts from R1 Indoor Karting Inc.

A special section highlighting each of the 69 honorees will be part of the June 10-23 print and digital editions of PBN, available Friday.

Chisholm, Chisholm & Kilpatrick LLP and Navigant Credit Union were partner sponsors, and R1 Indoor Karting Inc. was the gift sponsor for PBN’s 2022 Best Places to Work Awards program.

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.