7 local colleges named among best for research by ACE, Carnegie Foundation

PROVIDENCE – Seven local colleges and universities have been named by the American Council on Education and the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching as among the country’s best research institutions. Two of them received the national organizations’ highest designation.
ACE and the Carnegie Foundation on Thursday released their 2025 Research Activity Designations, noting the higher education institution’s research and programming. The colleges and universities were listed within three designations – Research 1, Research 2 and Research Colleges and Universities – based on total research spending and research doctorates awarded annually.
Brown University and the University of Rhode Island were designated as Research 1 schools by ACE and Carnegie Foundation. Those universities spend more than $50 million on total research and annually award more than 70 research doctorates.
Brown once again was named a Research 1 school, while URI was given that designation for the first time. URI had traditionally been a “Research 2” school – spending more than $5 million on research and awarding more than 20 research doctorates annually.
The University of Massachusetts Dartmouth is now the lone local school designated as Research 2 by ACE and Carnegie Foundation.
Providence College, Rhode Island College, Rhode Island School of Design and Roger Williams University in Bristol were all designated as “Research Colleges and Universities.” ACE and Carnegie Foundation say that is a new designation that identifies “research happenings” at schools not previously recognized for their research activity. The new designation, the organizations say, includes any non-Research 1 or Research 2 school that spends more than $2.5 million annually on research.
James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on X at @James_Bessette.