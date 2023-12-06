7 R.I. education agencies receive $410K to support homeless students

PROVIDENCE – Seven local education agencies have received a collective total of $410,575 in federal funds to help support students in those communities who are experiencing homelessness.

State officials say the grants are from the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act Education for Homeless Children and Youth funds. This is the second set of awards as part of a three-year funding cycle, with $347,000 being distributed a year ago.

The grants go toward projects by the school districts helping facilitate enrollment, attendance and success of homeless students, state officials said, as well as provide temporary and supplementary services to those students.

The districts that received the grants, and their amounts, are:

- Advertisement -

Newport: $65,000

Warwick: $65,000

West Warwick: $64,951

Providence: $60,000

Middletown: $54,409

North Kingstown: $51,788

Woonsocket: $49,427

James Bessette is the PBN special projects editor, and also covers the nonprofit and education sectors. You may reach him at Bessette@PBN.com. You may also follow him on Twitter at @James_Bessette.