7,400 without power in R.I. following 60 mph wind gusts

PROVIDENCE – Spring-like temperatures ushered in high winds that caused widespread power outages across Rhode Island Friday.

National Grid reports 7,468 Rhode Island customers were without power Friday morning following a windstorm that included 25-40 mph winds from the southwest with 60 mph gusts, according to the National Weather Service.

Washington County was the hardest hit with 3,648 customers without power. Providence County had 2,861 customers without power. Kent County had 825 customers without power and 98 customers in Newport County were in dark as well, as of 11 a.m.

National Grid is estimating to have power restored to all of its Rhode Island customers by 8 p.m. Friday, according to its website.

The violent winds arrived while temperatures soared into the 60s in many places around southern New England on Thursday, setting a record high for the day in Worcester, Mass., and tying the record high in Boston, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature reached 59 Fahrenheit in Worcester, breaking the record of 56 degrees set in 1981, the weather service said in a tweet.

Boston’s temperature reached 61, matching the high for the date, also set in 1981.

Hartford, Conn., and Providence both hit 62, but neither city set a record.

The high for the date in Hartford is 64, and the high for Providence is 66, again, both set in 1981.

The spring-like temperatures on Thursday were a contrast to Wednesday, when many areas started the day in the single digits. The 48-degree temperature at the weather service’s Norton office on Thursday morning was 40 degrees warmer than 24 hours prior, the agency tweeted.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)