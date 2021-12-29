79 NUWC Division Newport employees receive advanced-degree honors

NEWPORT – Seventy-nine Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees were recognized for earning college degrees at an Academic Degree Training Recognition Ceremony held in September.

Employees who earned advanced degrees since 2018 were honored. Among the degrees earned, spanning 23 institutions, were six bachelor’s degrees, five graduate certificates, 62 master’s degrees and six doctorates.

“It’s really important to recognize everyone here that has done great work,” Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings said. “If we’re going to get better in the undersea domain, we’re going to need that brain power and the experts in the field. The work you do is really inspiring and impressive.”

Vince Legaspi, a program analyst in the Undersea Warfare Electromagnetic Systems Department, experienced what it is like to balance a full-time job with academic work.

“It was definitely challenging to balance my professional and academic life; however, I consider myself having a more manageable experience with it since I didn’t have the added dimension of raising a family in that mix,” Legaspi said. “There are some in this program that I’d definitely commend because they found the time to balance all three.”

Most of those who earned degrees participated in the Academic Degree Training Program, which is for part-time students attending classes outside of duty hours and intended for those seeking associate, undergraduate or graduate degrees, as well as certification programs.

Some received advanced degrees through the fellowship program, which is normally a one-year opportunity intended for master’s and doctorate programs. Participants receive tuition allotment, travel and living expenses, and their salaries are paid while attending school full time.

NUWC Division Newport is a shore command of the U.S. Navy within the Naval Sea Systems Command. It builds and supports the U.S. fleet of ships and combat systems, such as submarines and countermeasures associated with undersea warfare.

Susan Shalhoub is a PBN contributing writer.