8 design businesses receive seed funding via DESIGNxRI’s Design Catalyst program

PROVIDENCE – Nonprofit design industry advocate DESIGNxRI awarded eight city-based design businesses up to $17,500 each Monday in becoming the latest graduates of the organization’s Providence Design Catalyst program.

The program, DESIGNxRI said, helps advance local design business growth by providing small design businesses grant capital, mentorship access and business training. Since 2016, the program has invested in more than 60 local design businesses, DESIGNxRI said.

This year’s cohorts represent various design aspects, including apparel and fashion, stationary, jewelry and skincare, the organization said. In a statement, DESIGNxRI Executive Director Ellie Brown said the community is “so eager to follow the success of this group and watch them grow.”

This year’s graduating businesses, in alphabetical order, are:

Alex Jacques Design

ASMR Homegoods

Jessica Dough Studio

K-zao Studio

Lillian Asterfield

Namu Future

Robinson Press

Soulita

