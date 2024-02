Enroll Now! Deadline is February 16th. No extensions can be granted.

Register now for PBN's newest summit discussing opportunities in the Blue Economy, Biotechnology and Life Sciences and Renewable Energy in the state.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Several Rhode Island restaurants, hotels and spas were listed among Forbes Travel Guide 2024 winners. Three Rhode Island hotels earned the award program’s top honors with five stars: The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, Ocean House in Westerly, and its sister property The Weekapaug Inn also located in Westerly. Ocean House’s restaurant,

PROVIDENCE – Several Rhode Island restaurants, hotels and spas were listed among Forbes Travel Guide 2024 winners.

Three Rhode Island hotels earned the award program’s top honors with five stars: The Chanler at Cliff Walk in Newport, Ocean House in Westerly, and its sister property The Weekapaug Inn also located in Westerly.

Ocean House’s restaurant, Coast, and Cara located within The Chanler at Cliff Walk were the state’s only two restaurants to receive five stars.

Along with recognition for its hotel and restaurant, Ocean House’s spa, Ocean & Harvest Spa, received five-stars and was the only spa in Rhode Island to make the list.

The Castle Hill Inn in Newport and its restaurant, Aurelia at Castle Hill, also earned recognition with four-star ratings.

In Massachusetts, 33 properties in Boston, The Berkshires, Nantucket and Cape Cod were honored.

The award program had three levels of recognition: five star, four star and recommended. No properties in Rhode Island were recognized as recommended.

There were 2,039 properties around the world honored this year. To create the annual list the magazine says a team of global inspectors visit properties anonymously and assesses them based on 900 criteria.