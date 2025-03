Thank you to everyone who enrolled. Winners will be announced late April.

PROVIDNECE – Thousands of Rhode Islanders were in the dark Friday as high winds swept across the state. About 8,932 Rhode Island Energy customers were without power as of 12:07 p.m. as wind gusts as high as 43 miles per hour were recorded in Providence. East Providence has the highest amount of outages with 3,087,

An estimate of when power could be restored was unclear. Representatives from Rhode Island Energy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The National Weather Service in Norton has issued a wind advisory for Rhode Island, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 miles per hour and wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour. The advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Friday.