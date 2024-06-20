9-hole golf course to open June 27 at former Metacomet club

By
-
ONE OF THE HOLES at the new Met Links golf course that is scheduled to open on June 27. / COURTESY MARSHALL PROPERTIES INC.
ONE OF THE HOLES at the new Met Links golf course that is scheduled to open on June 27 in East Providence. / COURTESY MARSHALL PROPERTIES INC.

EAST PROVIDENCE – A public nine-hole golf course at the former Metacomet Country Club  is set to open on June 27, the developer of the property announced Thursday. The course, called Met Links, preserves seven of the original greens from architect Donald Ross’ original 100-year-old design and adds two new holes inspired by the old

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display