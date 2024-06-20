9-hole golf course to open June 27 at former Metacomet club

EAST PROVIDENCE – A public nine-hole golf course at the former Metacomet Country Club is set to open on June 27, the developer of the property announced Thursday. The course, called Met Links, preserves seven of the original greens from architect Donald Ross’ original 100-year-old design and adds two new holes inspired by the old layout. The course, renovated by North Kingstown-based golf course builder Northeast Golf Co., will include a practice putting green, golf carts and a pro shop. It will be managed by NGC/CLUB9 Golf Operations, according to the developer, Marshall Properties Inc. “The rich history of golf architecture which rests within the Metacomet property is undeniable,” said Robert McNeil, the course architect. “It is with profound respect for Donald Ross’ work and careful study of the design’s intent that Met Links has been created for all to enjoy.” In October 2020, Marshall Properties bought the 140-acre property for $7.6 million. In May, the East Providence Waterfront Commission voted to allow Marshall to continue with the development of the golf course. Despite strong opposition from some residents, the commission’s design review committee and the city Planning Board unanimously recommended the commission move forward with the proposal. However, the course is not expected to remain alone on the former Metacomet property. Pending additional city approvals, more than 800 residential units and 163,000 square feet of commercial space are expected to be constructed on the site, according to a proposal and renderings released in January. Called “The Met,” the commercial development would include a shopping center, childcare center, restaurants and a bank. Ten percent of the residential units are expected to be affordable housing, according to the project’s fiscal impact study. Additionally, three of nine residential buildings would be designated as “senior living.” These developments would take place this Fall throughout the next five to ten years. It was not immediately clear when plans for later phases of development would be presented again.