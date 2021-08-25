9 R.I. arts venues jointly announce new COVID-19 protocols for shows

PROVIDENCE – Nine performance venues in Rhode Island have jointly announced they will require event attendees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or proof of a negative PCR test in the previous 72 hours, Trinity Repertory Company announced Wednesday.

The group includes Trinity Rep, Festival Ballet Providence, Gamm Theatre, Island Moving Company, Providence Performing Arts Center, Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School, United Theatre, Veterans Memorial Auditorium and Wilbury Theatre Group.

In addition, all nine organizations will require masks be worn inside their venues, unless a patron is actively eating or drinking.

The protocols were spurred by a rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, Trinity Rep said, and were based on scientific evidence and best practices.

In its announcement, Trinity Rep noted that all staff, artists and volunteers at the theater company are or will be vaccinated.

Trinity Rep noted that patrons should visit the websites of the individual venues for additional information, including the requirements for children not yet eligible for vaccination.

Trinity Rep said that it will be requiring either proof of vaccination or a negative test for children attending performances, including for the popular show “A Christmas Carol.”