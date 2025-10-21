Ahern quits as chair of R.I. cannabis commission

KIMBERLY AHERN has submitted her resignation as chair of the Cannabis Control Commission, effective Tuesday.

PROVIDENCE – Kimberly Ahern, the first chairperson of the R.I. Cannabis Control Commission, is stepping down from her position. She gave no reason for her departure in a resignation letter to Gov. Daniel J. McKee or in an emailed message to others, saying she had “concluded her service” as chairperson and was “grateful for the opportunity.” 

