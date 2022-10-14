A GROWING WORKFORCE: New labor pipeline emerging for legalized recreational cannabis

By
-
FUTURE EXPANSION? Alyssa Kenyon works as a trimmer in the Mammoth Inc. cannabis cultivation facility in Warwick. Founder and CEO Spencer Blier hopes eventually to add grow rooms, lab space and employees after retail sales of recreational marijuana start in December.  PBN PHOTO/MICHEAL SALERNO
FUTURE EXPANSION? Alyssa Kenyon works as a trimmer in the Mammoth Inc. cannabis cultivation facility in Warwick. Founder and CEO Spencer Blier hopes eventually to add grow rooms, lab space and employees after retail sales of recreational marijuana start in December.  PBN PHOTO/MICHEAL SALERNO
Celia Kinneary entered Johnson & Wales University’s culinary program with a grand vision of opening her own bakery and brewery someday, but now those plans may be taking a slight detour. The reason: cannabis. This semester, the senior decided to take a course at JWU that’s part of the university’s new cannabis entrepreneurship program, and…

You must be a subscriber to read this content. To keep reading and receive unlimited access subscribe today for only $1.
Subscribe Now Already a Subscriber? Login now

Purchase NowWant to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display