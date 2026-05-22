A HIGH-STAKES VENTURE: R.I.’s startup fund has placed bets on 140 firms and come out ahead

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MEETING OF MINDS: Bob Chatman, left, Slater Technology Fund director, discusses the fund’s portfolio with Thorne Sparkman, Slater’s managing director, at the CIC Providence LLC building, the location of several companies that Slater has invested in.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
MEETING OF MINDS: Bob Chatman, left, Slater Technology Fund director, discusses the fund’s portfolio with Thorne Sparkman, Slater’s managing director, at the CIC Providence LLC building, the location of several companies that Slater has invested in.  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

Rhode Island’s old industrial base had already been decimated by the mid-1990s when state leaders scrambled to find ways to reinvent and revive the economy. High-tech seemed to be the way to go. Rhode Island had many of the needed ingredients to take advantage: strong universities, promising research, talented engineers and scientists. But something was

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